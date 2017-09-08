press release:

Country Edge is held each September on the Friday night following Labor Day in downtown Edgerton, Wisconsin. The second annual Country Edge will be held Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, 6-11:45 pm.

Chilimania is held each September on the Saturday following Labor Day in downtown Edgerton, Wisconsin. The 28th annual Chilimania will be held Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, 10:30 am-midnight.

MUSIC: Friday, September 8: 7pm PINK HOUSES; 10pm KEITH ANDERSON

Saturday, September 9: 11am MONDAY MORNING DIXIE BAND; 2pm UNITY THE BAND; 5:30pm KASHMIR; 9:30pm BACK IN BLACK