RSVP for Chimera Self-Defense

Chimera® is a self-defense program designed for the needs of women, which teaches awareness, assertiveness and physical protection skills. Class will be held on Sundays, November 4 & 11 (2 sessions), from 10am-4:30pm, at McConnell Hall near Meriter Hospital. Both sessions need to be attended. Please pre-register by Friday, October 26, to ensure a spot; online registration may still be available after this date. For more info & to register visit https://thercc.org/programs- and-services/chimera-self- defense/classes/.