Chinese Fine Art Association
UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
Vina Yang
"Under the Clouds" by Vina Yang.
Chinese brush painting is the art of using the simple strokes of a brush to capture an object or scenery. Elaborate and spontaneous styles have been developed since 4000 B.C. The Chinese Fine Art Association is a non-profit organization in Madison. Members share resources and exhibit their art annually at local galleries.
Art Exhibits & Events