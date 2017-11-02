Chinese Fine Art Association

UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718

Chinese brush painting is the art of using the simple strokes of a brush to capture an object or scenery. Elaborate and spontaneous styles have been developed since 4000 B.C. The Chinese Fine Art Association is a non-profit organization in Madison. Members share resources and exhibit their art annually at local galleries.

UW Health at the American Center 4602 Eastpark Blvd, Madison, Wisconsin 53718
608-263-5992
