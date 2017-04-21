Fri April 21 CHIP DUNCAN will give a presentation relating to his recently published book of short stories, Half a Reason to Die, stories of love and death, murder and mayhem, humor … and even a little dancing.

This fictional short story collection from writer-filmmaker Duncan is inspired by real life events experienced by the author during his thirty years of global travel as a documentary filmmaker. But this time Duncan has turned to fiction – and the author colors his personal experience with dramatic characters and imagined worlds where truth can be found in a profound and compelling way.

There is likely to also be a screening of his latest documentary, The Sound Man. Sixty-two-year old Kenyan sound engineer Abdul Rahman Ramadhan recounts his extraordinary and often heartbreaking career covering crisis zones throughout East Africa. During a generation of work with acclaimed photojournalist and Camerapix founder Mohamed Amin and others, Abdul has experienced and recorded the sounds of genocide, war, revolution, anarchy and famine in Ethiopia, Eritrea, Kenya, Sudan, Somalia and Rwanda.