Chocolate, Wine and Opera

Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release:

Presented by Chocolaterian and Madison Opera

Sunday, December 10, 2017 | 7-8:30pm

Chocolaterian Café, 2004 Atwood Ave

$45 per person

Luscious chocolate desserts, perfectly-chosen wines, and beautiful music….

Spend a cozy winter evening at Chocolaterian, enjoying an array of incredible chocolate desserts (and one savory treat), paired with exquisite wines.

Madison Opera’s Studio Artists will perform arias and duets, making the evening a celebration for all five senses. 

Space is limited. Places must be purchased in advance and are available online or by calling Madison Opera at 608-238-8085.

Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-238-8085
