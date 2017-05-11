Chocolate, Wine and Opera
Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release:
Luscious chocolate desserts, perfectly-chosen wines, and beautiful music….
Spend a spring evening at Chocolaterian, enjoying an array of incredible chocolate desserts paired with wines selected by Left Bank Wines. Madison Opera’s Studio Artists will perform arias and duets, making the evening a celebration for all five senses.
Info
Chocolaterian Cafe 2004 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map