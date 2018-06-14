Choices & Wishes: Making Advance Health Care Decisions

press release: Would your family know what to do if you had a health crisis and couldn’t communicate your health care wishes? Do they understand what you would and would not want, and are they prepared to honor those choices? If you haven’t put your thoughts into writing or had a conversation with others about what you want if you were so ill you couldn’t communicate, this presentation is for you.

This hands-on seminar explains the “Power of Attorney for Health Care,” a legal document that makes your health care wishes clear to others. You will get a Wisconsin Power of Attorney for Heath Care Document form and hear instructions for completing it.

This is a free program presented by an educator from Agrace Hospice & Palliative Care.