press release:

USA | 1984 | 35mm | 106 min.

Director: Alan Rudolph

Cast: Genevieve Bujold, Keith Carradine, Lesley Ann Warren

An escaped mental patient and a Lovelines style radio advice show host walk into a bar, and what happens next is director Rudolph's Teddy Pendergrass-fueled psychosexual comic fantasia. With charismatic star turns by Carradine, Warren, and Bujold, and stellar support from John Larroquette, Rae Dawn Chong, and Patrick Bauchau, this late-night romantic romp is full of surprises, as characters meet, mix and mingle in seemingly endless combinations. Choose Me comes in like Jacques Demy and goes out like Jonathan Demme, but in between it’s all the singular vision of Rudolph, whose unique take on the battle of the sexes might be his most fully realized concoction.

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.