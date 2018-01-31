press release: Building Brave presents Darcy Luoma: Choose Your Day, Choose Your Life. Connect. Inspire. Empower.

Are your days filled with endless to-do lists, full schedules, and a ton of obligations? It may seem necessary, but having so much to do can actually limit your potential and your ability to be successful and fulfilled! Learn about "Thoughtfully Fit" scheduling, and the value of having the strength to consciously choose your daily activities to create your best life! It can be done, and Darcy can help you learn how.

Join us for this engaging and interactive workshop so you can consciously say YES to what's most important to you! Attendance is limited to 100 women on a first come, first serve basis. Registration fee of $25.

5pm to 8pm, January 31 (tickets sold on a first-come-first serve basis), Wisconsin Institute for Discovery

Darcy Luoma is a master certified coach, dynamic facilitator and a professional speaker. She has her Masters in Organization Development from Pepperdine University and is the Founder and President of Darcy Luoma Coaching & Consulting, which creates high-performing people and teams. Darcy balances her thriving business with raising her two energetic daughters and competing in triathlons.