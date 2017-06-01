Choosing Courage Over Comfort

press release: Ever get the feeling like you're moving on auto-pilot? Wake up; go to work; come home; repeat. It’s easy to get stuck in a rut and just go through the motions of your day. But to ignite your potential, you must stretch yourself outside of your daily patterns, after all, your best life begins at the edge of your comfort zone. In this experiential talk, Dr. Shilagh Mirgain will draw from the field of mind-body medicine and explore how to embrace the discomfort of taking risks. Making changes will come easier as you become more confident, capable and comfortable outside of your zone. You’ll start to discover new aspects of yourself, achieve dreams you never thought possible, and help you create your very best life.