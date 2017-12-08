Choral Arts Society Chorale
Trinity Lutheran Church 1904 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
"Frostiana: Songs for a Winter's Night"
Presented by the Choral Arts Society Chorale of Madison, under the direction of Mikko Rankin Utevsky.
Doors open at 6:30 PM ~ Concert at 7 PM, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St.
Admission $15. Free reception with light refreshments to follow.
Plenty of parking, wheelchair accessible.
