Choral Arts Society Chorale

Trinity Lutheran Church 1904 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704

"Frostiana: Songs for a Winter's Night"

Presented by the Choral Arts Society Chorale of Madison, under the direction of Mikko Rankin Utevsky.

Doors open at 6:30 PM ~ Concert at 7 PM, Trinity Lutheran Church, 1904 Winnebago St.

Admission $15. Free reception with light refreshments to follow.

Plenty of parking, wheelchair accessible.

Trinity Lutheran Church 1904 Winnebago St. , Madison, Wisconsin 53704
