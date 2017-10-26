Chris Pappan & Debra Yepa-Pappan

press release:

October 23 – December 15, 2017

Artists’ Talk and Reception: Thursday December 7, 2017, 3pm- 5pm

con·tin·u·um - kənˈtinyo͞oəm/ noun

a continuous sequence in which adjacent elements are not perceptibly different from each other, although the extremes are quite distinct

something that changes in character gradually or in very slight stages without any clear dividing points

“We are still here!”

Chris Pappan is an American Indian artist of Osage, Kaw, Cheyenne River Sioux, and mixed European heritage. His drawings represent a continuation of traditional Plains Indian painting and ledger drawing. His art reflects the dominant culture’s distorted perceptions of Native peoples.

Debra Yepa-Pappan’s work centers on her mixed Korean and Jemez Pueblo cultural backgrounds. The colors and popular culture references reflect the artist’s interest in Modern and Pop Art as well as in traditional arts of Plains Indians. Her work challenges expectations of what Native art “should” look like.