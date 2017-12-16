Christine's Kitchens Open House

press release: Christine’s Kitchens is proud to announce their first annual Holiday Open House to be held at 2817 East Washington Avenue (enter in the back door, on Hermina Street) on December 16th, 2017 from 11am to 3pm Christine’s Kitchens opened for business in 2014 as a shared kitchen space for five food carts and a canner. This open house is to showcase our space after remodeling the space this year to increase the number of tenants. Christine’s Kitchen’s is a unique food community that supports local businesses that offer extraordinary products.

Lunch will be available during the open house along with many food items for sale. The following vendors will have their delicious products for sale: Chef K. Clark, Pickles and Preserves, The Looking Glass Bakery, Origin Breads, The Ugly Apple Cafe, Slide Food Cart and Catering, Off the Block Salsa, chili and cornbread from Pickle Jar BBQ, and merchandise from The Curd Girl. The newest tenant is Meals by Cassoulet, who will also be sampling their products; homemade all-in-one freezer meals. Primates Inc. will also be there selling their "living ornament terrariums".

Admission is free and open to all ages.