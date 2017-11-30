press release: Join us for this Christmas Tradition! We will be hosting our Inaugural Christkindlmarket at The Century Barn in Mt Horeb! We will have food, drinks, children's crafts, carriage rides, Santa, live music & more!! We will also feature vendors selling their craft items for great gift opportunities! And don't forget about picking out the perfect Christmas Tree, they will be available! Admission is Free! Bring your family & friends to celebrate the season with us!

Nov 30th & Dec 1st 4-9pm; Dec 2nd & Dec 3rd 1-9pm, Century Barn, 2505 WI-78, Mount Horeb

Cover: Admission is free!