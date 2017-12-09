press release: Enjoy a winter wonderland during the Christmas at Marsh Haven weekend December 9 and 10. Visit Marsh Haven Nature Center, located at W10145 Highway 49, just three miles east of Waupun for the last event of the 2017 season. Shop for unique, nature-themed and handcrafted gifts from local artists and crafters at the Holiday Nature Arts & Craft Show. Craft items include soaps, birdbaths and feeders, dish and fairy gardens, framed wildlife photography, knitted wearables and needle felted items, chainmail jewelry, quilts, table runners, ornaments, and painted porcelain.

Horse-drawn wagon or sleigh rides will be available, along with hiking or snowshoeing through Marsh Haven’s prairie. There will be crafts, fishpond, and cookie decorating for kids, a clearance sale in Marsh Haven’s gift shop, and food and hot beverages for sale. Marsh Haven will have a family membership gift package that offers a yearlong gift giving opportunity. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days and there is free admission to the nature center for the weekend.

Experience the beauty of the winter season at Marsh Haven Nature Center where nature is appreciated, conserved, and celebrated. For more information, visit marshhaven.org, call (920) 318-9518 or email director@marshaven.org