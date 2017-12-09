Christmas for Kids

Eastside Lutheran Church & School 2310 Independence Ln, Madison, Wisconsin 53704

press release: Christmas for Kids is back at Eastside Lutheran! Bring your kids for a morning of fun while you get some holiday shopping done. We’d love to see you!

Saturday, December 9th, 9:00am until 12:00pm, Eastside Lutheran Church and School (Check in at the School Entrance, lower parking lot.) 2310 Indepence Lane, Madison, WI 53704

Any and all children, ages 3-10. We’ll tell the Christmas story of Jesus’ birth with crafts, games, songs, snacks, and more!

Cost: FREE. Register on-line at Eastsidelutheran.org or in person on Saturday Dec. 9.

Eastside Lutheran Church & School 2310 Independence Ln, Madison, Wisconsin 53704
608-244-3045
