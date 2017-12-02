Christmas Tea

press release:

Join us to ring in the holidays!

Schumacher Farm Park Christmas Teas

Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 4 pm -or- Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 1 pm

Warm wassail and tea will be served on our best china with three courses of light holiday fare. Throughout the event you will be entertained with

traditional holiday music and stories.

Members $12, Non-members $15

Space in the farmhouse is limited. Make your reservations soon.

Call (608) 849-4559 or visit our website.