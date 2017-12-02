Christmas Tea

Google Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00

Buy Tickets

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release:

Join us to ring in the holidays!

Schumacher Farm Park Christmas Teas

Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 4 pm  -or-  Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 1 pm

Warm wassail and tea will be served on our best china with three courses of light holiday fare. Throughout the event you will be entertained with 

 traditional holiday music and stories.

Members $12, Non-members $15

Space in the farmhouse is limited. Make your reservations soon. 

Call (608) 849-4559 or visit our website.

Info
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink
608-849-4559
Buy Tickets
Google Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-02 16:00:00 Google Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-03 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-03 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-03 13:00:00 iCalendar - Christmas Tea - 2017-12-03 13:00:00