Christmas Tea
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release:
Join us to ring in the holidays!
Schumacher Farm Park Christmas Teas
Saturday, Dec. 2nd at 4 pm -or- Sunday, Dec. 3rd at 1 pm
Warm wassail and tea will be served on our best china with three courses of light holiday fare. Throughout the event you will be entertained with
traditional holiday music and stories.
Members $12, Non-members $15
Space in the farmhouse is limited. Make your reservations soon.
Call (608) 849-4559 or visit our website.
Info
Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Hwy. 19 , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597 View Map
Fundraisers
Food & Drink