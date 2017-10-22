Christopher Jacobson
Covenant Presbyterian Church 326 S. Segoe Rd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53705
press release: Celebration of the 20th anniversary of the installation of our Schoenstein organ at Covenant. Join us on Sunday, October 22, at 4:00pm with special guest organist, Christopher Jacobson, currently organist of Duke University Chapel, will play a recital on the Schoenstein organ. There will be a reception to follow.
