Faculty Recital: Christopher Taylor, piano

Sat 23 8 pm

Mills Hall

Ticketed $5/$15

http://www.music.wisc.edu/about-us/tickets/

press release: A solo recital of classical piano music.

Hailed by critics as “frighteningly talented” (The New York Times) and “a great pianist” (The Los Angeles Times), Christopher Taylor has distinguished himself throughout his career as an innovative musician with a diverse array of talents and interests.

Taylor’s program will include Corigliano’s Fantasia on an Ostinato; Beethoven’s Symphony #7 (arr. Liszt); Schubert’s Moments Musicaux; and Rachmaninoff’s Moments Musicaux.