Christy Clark-Pujara, Ramzi Fawaz, April Haynes, Aida Levy-Hussen

press release: A Room of One's Own hosts an annual book party celebrating the recent publications of UW-Madison faculty! The soiree features light refreshments, including beautiful--and delicious--cake! This year's honored guests are Christy Clark-Pujara, Ramzi Fawaz, April Haynes, and Aida Levy-Hussen! See our website to learn more about these excellent scholars and their work on race, class, gender, literature, culture and history!