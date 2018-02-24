Chronicle of a Summer

press release:

France | 1961 | DCP | 90 min. | French with English subtitles

Director: Jean Rouch, Edgar Morin

Anthropologist/filmmaker Rouch and sociologist Morin collaborated on this influential and unforgettable look at ordinary Parisians in the summer of 1960. By asking all of their subjects the basic question, “Are you happy?”, Rouch and Morin uncover the hopes and dreams of individuals from all walks of life. The screening will be followed by a discussion with filmmaker Damien Chazelle and UW Madison Professor of Film Kelley Conway. Restored 2K DCP courtesy Cineteca di Bologna.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

