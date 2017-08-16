Chuchito Valdes Trio, Kinfolk, James Madison Memorial Jazz

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: Jazz at Five celebrates its 24th season with a terrific mix of Local, Regional, and National acts each evening kicked off with a youth performing group.

August 16 Madison’s local smooth jazz 11-member Kinfolk will be on the Jazz at Five stage with the sweet sounds of Cool Jazz. Followed by national Cuban artist Chuchito Valdes … the best of Afro Cuban piano with the Caribbean vibe.

30 on the Square 100 N. Carroll St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map

