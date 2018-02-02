CHURCH WOMEN UNITED will be celebrating Interfaith Day on Friday, February 2, 2018, at Holy Wisdom Monastery, 4200 County Road M, Middleton. The event begins with coffee at 9:00 a.m., followed by welcome at 9:30 and program at 10:00. The speakers include Cathy Elwell (Christian Science), Selcuk Altuntas (Islam), Richard Smith (Zen Buddhism), Revd Judy Pilat (Unity Church), and Ellie Jacobi (Baha'i). All are welcome to attend, including men. For questions, contact Rhea Schultz (608-841-1878) or rannschu@gmail.com.