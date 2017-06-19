Churn Up Your Dairy Pride!

press release: Join the Wisconsin Historical Museum, Old World Wisconsin, The Hoard Historical Museum & National Dairy Shrine, and Sassy Cow Creamery to celebrate Wisconsin's rich Dairying Tradition and National Dairy Month. Help our historic farmers churn butter, learn about early Dairy Co-ops, make cow-crafts to take home, and pose for a photo with our animal friends! Enjoy a taste of Wisconsin-made milk and ice cream and discover how Wisconsin continues its tradition of dairying today. Think you already know all about The Dairy State? Then join us for some trivia that cheese lovers of all ages can sink their teeth into.

Program will take place outdoors on the stages next to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum. Rain backup will be inside the Wisconsin Historical Museum (30 N. Carroll Street). This program is part of Downtown Madison BID’s “Summer in YOUR City” programming.