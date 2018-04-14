× Expand Ebru Yildiz Cigarettes After Sex

$20.

press release: Cigarettes After Sex is on tour behind their debut self-titled LP, which garnered rave reviews throughout 2017 and was ranked #6 on Rough Trade's top 100 albums of 2017. "Nothing's Gonna Hurt You Baby" was featured on the Emmy winning TV show "The Handmaid's Tale". Legendary French singer Francoise Hardy recently called the band her new favorite on Talkhouse. They have been recently featured in Noisey, V Magazine, Interview Magazine and released a new Paste session as well.

"The airy melody of the love song is soft yet strong, stringing together the messages of pain and memories of past relationships. With each lyric, the soft-spoken music group brings you back to that first moment of falling in love and the aftermath that follows behind it."

- Billboard

"Tender like your lover's hand wrapped around your ankle as he naps next to you on the couch; sad like that last fuck when you both know it's over; smutty because the private language between two is a code that keeps outsiders in the dark."

- Noisey

"Cigarettes After Sex's ambient single "K." feels almost like a slowed down and smeared '80s synth-pop cut."

- NPR (Listeners’ Pick for Favorite New Artists of 2017)

"Melancholic, androgynous pop noir set in smoke-filled darkness"

-Rolling Stone

"Cigarettes After Sex are the calm we all need right now...a sonic swirl of dopamine and serotonin posing as a four-piece band."

-Paste Magazine

"'K.' is a bleary, understated guitar reverie that (gently) impacts like a liquid mix of the Clientele and Red House Painters."

-Stereogum

"Hypnotic Brooklyn based Cigarettes After Sex are moody as anything. Attend this show with your festival crush and the smooches will happen almost instantly."

-NME