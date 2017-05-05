Cinco de Meow

The Red Zone 12012 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

We celebrate Cinco de Mayo with five purrfectly unique and delicious cask-infused versions of our fave feline Scaredy Cat. 5 pm.

The Red Zone 12012 Regent St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

Madison Craft Beer Week 2017

608-251-6766

