press release: Fresco Opera’s summer tradition is back! Opera. In a garage. For free. GARAGE OPERA! And this year, it’s literally, the best one ever.

Cinderella meets the Kardashians

Enjoy Fresco’s take on this timeless classic, as we use the colorful characters and language that is Kardashian, intertwined with beautiful, timeless music. AND FOR THE FIRST TIME EVER IN THE HISTORY OF CLASSICAL MUSIC: DO NOT TURN OFF YOUR CELL PHONES DURING THE PERFORMANCE! Fresco strives to immerse you in the performance. In true Kardashian fashion, we encourage selfie taking and social media posts during our performance.

Best of all - WE WILL BRING THE SHOW TO A GARAGE NEAR YOU!

This is fun for the whole family, whether you are an opera fan, unfamiliar with opera. Pull up a lawn chair, sit back with your phone in hand, and enjoy “reality” television combined with fine art. And unlike watching an episode of “The Kardashians,” you won’t feel guilty after enjoying “Garage Opera - Cinderella.”

FREE ADMISSION, Donations welcome

Saturday, June 9 @ 2pm, 21 La Crescenta Circle

Saturday, June 16 @ 2pm, 2110 Vilas Ave.

Saturday, June 23 @ 2pm, 306 S. First Street, Mount Horeb

Sunday, June 24 @ 2pm, 21 Shea Court