Cindy Popp

Carbone Cancer Center Waiting Room, through 4/2.

press release: “In loving memory of Ryan Jamie Burda, December 14, 1971-February 26, 2017, I will be showing a world he created. I never knew the beauty of a Coral Reef Aquarium until he taught me. When working behind the lens I saw a beauty that was absolutely breathtaking. I hope you can find peace in this tiny slice of the mystical world of the ocean.” –Cindy Popp