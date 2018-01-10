Cindy Popp

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin

Carbone Cancer Center Waiting Room, through 4/2.

press release: “In loving memory of Ryan Jamie Burda, December 14, 1971-February 26, 2017, I will be showing a world he created.  I never knew the beauty of a Coral Reef Aquarium until he taught me.  When working behind the lens I saw a beauty that was absolutely breathtaking.  I hope you can find peace in this tiny slice of the mystical world of the ocean.” –Cindy Popp

University Hospital 600 Highland Ave., Madison, Wisconsin View Map
608-263-5992
