press release: Tickets are on sale now for Circle of Hope via our website and Eventbrite. Hurry up and secure your spot before its too late! We're hosting at a NEW location and have changed things up a bit this year. This year's theme is a Masquerade Party, so grab a mask or fancy headpiece and meet us at The Concourse Hotel on Friday, May 11th at 7 PM! In addition to a new location, we are thrilled to announce that V05 will be performing at the event! That's right- get ready to boogie all night while supporting our community! There will be over a dozen casino gaming tables, some amazing raffle prizes, and unique auction items featuring local and regional businesses and goods.

Last year at this time, Center for Families and Community Partnerships had officially merged (April 1, 2017) and we were closing in on a new name and brand for the organization, which we revealed at Circle of Hope on May 19, 2017. There was much anticipation on the future of these two organizations and the name was the first big piece to our new brand in the community. RISE continues to symbolize our belief in the power of human connection and the resilience that exists within everyone.

One year later we have delivered on our promise to the community that through the merger RISE was committed to building stronger families and stronger communities. RISE brings together an array of complimentary services and staff that partner with children, individuals, and families at some of the most important yet vulnerable times in people's lives. The spirit of hope, resilience, and overcoming adversity is what inspired our name, RISE, and is reflected in the powerful work we do with over 6,800 children, individuals, and families annually.

We invite you to celebrate with us this year at the Circle of Hope event on May 11, 2018. This next year we will continue our promise to have a positive and lasting impact on individuals, families, and our community.