press release: The Dane County TimeBank & partners are proud to present…

CIRCLE UP, a new, award-winning documentary on restorative justice forgiveness, violence prevention, healing, and human dignity. The screening will be followed by Q&A with director, Julie Mallozzi, and panel discussion with individuals working on or participating in restorative justice initiatives locally.

More about Circle Up:

After the brutal slaying of her teenage son, Janet Connors reaches out to her son’s killer to offer a chance for forgiveness. They team up with a group of mothers of murdered children to help young people in their community break the chain of violence and revenge.

Circle Up is a call to action for reframing approaches to crime and punishment through the lens of restorative justice, forgiveness, and accountability.

Screenings/Awards: Best Documentary Feature Grand Prize, Rhode Island International Film Festival; GlobeDocs Film Festival, Boston; Peace on Earth Film Festival, Chicago; numerous community screenings at schools, prisons, churches, statehouses, conferences, etc.

Dane County TimeBank Youth Courts: Since its launch in 2005, the Dane County TimeBank has been committed to restorative justice and building community support networks throughout Dane county. In 2006 the TimeBank began running Restorative Justice Youth Courts, providing the opportunity for youth to repair harm, get community support, and learn and grow from their mistakes rather than go through the traditional juvenile justice system. There are now seven youth court sites in Dane county, including five high-schools and two community-based sites. Additionally, the TimeBank has joined with other partners in the last several years in supporting a restorative justice initiative involving adults experiencing homelessness. This initiative involves a comprehensive, solution-oriented approach to address root causes and connect individuals with needed resources.

https:// danecountytimebank.org/ projects/ youth-court-restorative-jus tice