Circuits, Cards, and Code is an event for students in 1st-5th grade to build upon the tradition of winter card making through an engaging STEM activity.

At this creative maker - tech event, students (1st-5th grade) will explore circuitry and STEM fundamentals by creating an LED light-up holiday card and a scratch adventure game with the guidance of technology professionals. Parents of 1st-2nd graders are invited to co-create the card with their child. At the end of the workshop, cards will be taken home and proudly displayed.

Session 1 (1st-2nd Graders & Parents): 10am-12pm

Session 2 (3rd-5th Graders): 1:30pm-3:30pm

Light Refreshments Provided.

Session 1: One parent/guardian per student maximum. Adults may bring more than one student. Adults should select the free ticket.

Scholarships: Thanks to our sponsor, Nordic Consulting, we are offering a limited number of scholarships to help pay for registration. Apply for scholarship funds here. We will respond to all requests in three to five business days.

There is free parking on and around the event. Please see the green highlighted areas on the parking map.