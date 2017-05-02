Circulation & Renewal

press release: Discover a new lens for the library through a 90-minute experiential workshop. We will explore the architectural space, reveal how books connect us to other readers, and experience the physicality of books using all of our senses. These contemplative activities will give you a new appreciation for the stacks. This event is part of Library as Retreat Space, May 1 - May 7, 2017. Presented in partnership with the Bubbler, and funded by a gift from Marvin J. Levy. The Bubbler is funded by a grant from the Institute for Museum and Library Services.

Call 266-6300 to register, or register online.