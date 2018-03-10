press release: Discover the golden age of circus with CIRCUS 1903 through sensational puppetry that puts elephants back in the ring as never seen before, while maintaining the nostalgia of an incredible 1903 circus extraordinaire. Audiences of all ages will be captivated by a huge cast of the most unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts from all four corners of the world, from strong men to contortionists, acrobats to musicians, high wire and much more. Meet the Artist* following the 2 p.m. performance. Sponsored by UW Health & Unity Health Insurance.

Overture’s Second Annual Puppet Festival | Friday, March 9 – Sunday, March 11 | Overture Center

Step right up, step right up! Overture’s Puppet Festival returns MAR 9-11, 2018, bigger and better than ever with fun for all ages. Enjoy sensational life-size circus animals paired with unique, amazing and dangerous circus acts. Laugh with naughty, funny and outrageous improvisational Henson puppeteers. Adventure alongside fuzzy, friendly and endearing family literary favorites. This year’s festival offers something for everyone with engaging activities and spectacular performances from around the world celebrating the historic art form.