press release: It’s the perfect love affair – burlesque and circus have come together as one, and we’re inviting you to come witness this sexy, scintillating, and breathtaking display of erotic defiance of gravity.

Friday's VIP Exclusive show will include table seating, naughty treats, tasty mocktails, performer meet n' greet and photobooth, and no fewer than SIX special guest appearances by regional and national aerialists, burlesque dancers, magicians, and award-winning pole artists! Tickets are $30 and $35 and are limited! Friday, October 20, 10pm

Saturday's two shows features the very best in Madison's circus and burlesque communities treating you to a dazzling array of arts and sexiness. Scandalous concessions and photobooth are available! Tickets are $22 and $28 for each show! Saturday, October 21, 7 & 10pm

Special Guest Wendy Whiplash will MC your journey through the sensual spectacular!

Get your tickets now! Circus After Dark sells out fast!!

Location: Madison Circus Space, 2100 Winnebago