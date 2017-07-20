Circus Celebration

press release: If you’re looking for a cornucopia of colossal fun, then mark your calendars now for the parade on Saturday, July 22, 2017 in scenic Downtown Baraboo.

The celebration will commemorate Baraboo’s stupendous circus heritage as the historic home of the world-famous Ringling Bros. Circus. The weekend will be brimming with concerts, children’s activities, a classic car show, an antique and artisan fair and more. Events take place from Thursday evening until Sunday.

The “center ring of entertainment,” however, is the Big Top Parade, which will step off at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, featuring over 75 traditional circus parade units and circus-theme entries created by community groups and businesses.