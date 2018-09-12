RSVP for Citizen Academy

press release: The Madison Police Department's Citizen Academy is a program that is designed to give the public a working knowledge and understanding of the values, goals, and operations of the City of Madison Police Department. The objective of the Academy is to improve the lines of communication and help build a positive relationship between the Madison Police Department and the community members we serve. This experience will afford citizens an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of their police department while allowing police to become more familiar with the citizens they serve.

The Madison Police Department believes that by working together with the public, we are better able to solve problems that face our community and ultimately improve the quality of life in the City of Madison. This course is not intended for those wishing to explore or pursue a career in law enforcement, as it is by design, a program that only offers an overview of general police duties, responsibilities and operations.

The 2018 Community Academy will meet every Wednesday beginning September 12, 2018, through November 7, 2018, between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. The Community Academy is held at the MPD Training Center located at 5702 Femrite Drive, Madison, Wisconsin. Each candidate is required to attend all sessions of the Academy. More than two absences, excused or unexcused, may result in dismissal from the Academy.

During the Academy, citizens will be exposed to subject matter relating to the duties and responsibilities of police officers. The Academy will be instructed by police officers and supervisors from the Madison Police Department with expertise in various areas of law enforcement. Past topics have included drugs and gangs, law, use of force decision-making, OWI and traffic enforcement, specialty teams such as the K-9 and Mounted Patrol Units, SET and SWAT. Academy participants will also be given the opportunity to go on a ride-along with a MPD police officer.

During classes, participants are encouraged to ask questions and give feedback concerning the operations of the Madison Police Department. Additionally, citizens bring a wealth of knowledge about their community, particularly the problems unique to their neighborhoods. In this way, members of the Department learn firsthand of the concerns of its citizens by interacting with them in a positive, non-confrontational setting. It is our sincere hope that the well-informed graduates will become partners with us in identifying problems and providing solutions to quality of life issues that face our community.