Citizen Jane

Google Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin

press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

With her seminal 1960 book The Death and Life of Great American Cities, Jane Jacobs single-handedly sparked a revolution in urban planning.  At a time when New York neighborhoods were being bulldozed to make way for expressways and housing projects, Jacobs advocated for the virtues of New York’s vibrant and varied street life.  This timely documentary recounts the story of a journalist who took on a powerful, vainglorious New York City developer (controversial city planner Robert Moses)—and won.

SUMMER SELECTIONS: For your summer viewing pleasure, the Cinematheque programming team has carefully curated this selection of international film classics and rediscovered gems, plus a restored Marx Bros. masterpiece and the first local area screening of a great new documentary.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.

Info

UW Cinematheque 821 University Ave., UW Vilas Hall, Room 4070, Madison, Wisconsin View Map

Movies

Visit Event Website

608-262-3627

please enable javascript to view

Google Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00 iCalendar - Citizen Jane - 2017-07-28 19:00:00