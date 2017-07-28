Citizen Jane

press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 92 min.

Director: Matt Tyrnauer

With her seminal 1960 book The Death and Life of Great American Cities, Jane Jacobs single-handedly sparked a revolution in urban planning. At a time when New York neighborhoods were being bulldozed to make way for expressways and housing projects, Jacobs advocated for the virtues of New York’s vibrant and varied street life. This timely documentary recounts the story of a journalist who took on a powerful, vainglorious New York City developer (controversial city planner Robert Moses)—and won.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.