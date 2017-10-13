Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand?
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin
Lecture by Tun Myint, Associate Professor of Political Science, Carleton College
Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)
no cover
Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.
Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars