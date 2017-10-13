Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand?

Google Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 iCalendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00

UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin

Lecture by Tun Myint, Associate Professor of Political Science, Carleton College

Room 206 Ingraham Hall, UW-Madison, 1155 Observatory Drive (2-hour parking meters nearby - see: http://vip.wisc.edu/plan-your-visit/parking/)

no cover

Sponsored by the UW-Madison Center for Southeast Asian Studies.

Info
UW Ingraham Hall 1155 Observatory Dr. , Madison, Wisconsin View Map
Lectures & Seminars
608-263-1755
Google Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00 iCalendar - Citizen Science and Sustainability: How Does Individual Knowledge Relate to System Level Social-Ecological Interactions in Pak Mun Dam Case in Thailand? - 2017-10-13 12:00:00