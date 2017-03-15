RSVP for Citizen's Academy

press release: Have you ever wanted to go behind the scenes & work with police officers to learn more about what they do on a daily basis? Or wanted to participate in an emergency vehicle operator course? Or learn about crime scene investigations? Or about how we work together with Middleton Firefighters & Paramedics to keep you safe?

If you answered yes to any of those questions, then our Citizen's Academy might be for you! This ten-week course, open to anyone who lives or works in the City of Middleton, offers citizens the opportunity to learn more about the Middleton Police Department by partaking in hands-on classes similar to those taken by police officers. The class will be presented by officers with the Middleton Police Department.

Students in the Citizen's Academy will receive training in the areas of Traffic Law Enforcement, Crime Scene Investigation, Defensive and Arrest Tactics, Emergency Vehicle Operation, Emergency Medical Response, Firearms, Fire Department Response, Police-School Liaison and other Basic Police Procedures.