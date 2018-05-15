press release: This coming Tuesday afternoon, May 15, there’s going to be a “Citizens’ Public Hearing on Fair Maps” in Madison and you’re invited – not only to attend but to testify.

It’ll be co-chaired by former Senate Majority Leaders Tim Cullen (a Democrat) and Dale Schultz (a Republican).

The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign are co-sponsoring this hearing, along with Citizen Action of Wisconsin, Common Cause Wisconsin, the Fair Elections Project, and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin.

Tuesday, May 15, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., First United Methodist Church (Fellowship Hall), 203 Wisconsin Avenue, Madison.

Read more on the Facebook event page and share widely.