City-County Building Mural Dedication
City-County Building 210 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. , Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release:City Dane Arts Mural Arts & the Madison Children’s Museum are pleased to invite you to help dedicate a new mural in the Carroll Street entrance stairwell showcasing the seasons of Dane County through the drawings of children: “Hidden Treasures of Dane County.”A MCM Design to Move Stair Trek project designed and painted by DAMA.
For more info contact: Sharon Kilfoy - DAMA Director - 608-658-3736
