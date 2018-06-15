press release: Wisconsin Civil Service Birthday Party

12:00 Noon to 1:00 pm, Friday, June 15, "30 on the Square" - Top of State Street - Plaza beside Veteran's Museum

Join us on Friday, June 15, to remind people of the benefits of clean and capable government provided for 113 years by Wisconsin’s strong civil service system. Birthday cake will be served.

Civil Service is the system that requires state agencies to hire and promote the best qualified candidates for the job. This promotes Clean Government and stops Cronyism & Corruption. Civil Service is the alternative to the Spoils System and Patronage Jobs in the public sector. Wisconsin passed a Civil Service law in 1905. An early slogan of the system was “The Best Shall Serve the State.”

In 2016, Wisconsin Act 150 made major changes to the Civil Service System including rescinding the requirement for Civil Service exams at the state level, and dismantling other key elements of the Civil Service System.

Sponsored by the WI Coalition to Save Civil Service.

The Coalition to Save Civil Service includes the South Central Federation of Labor, AFSCME Council 32, American Federation of Teachers-Wisconsin (AFT-W), the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, the Association of Career Employees (ACE), Blue Jean Nation, AFT-W State Employee Council, Wisconsin Professional Employee Association, POWRS (Protect Our Wisconsin Retirement Systems), NAACP-Dane County, Progressive Dane, AFSCME Locals 171 and 68, AFSCME Retirees Subchapter 52.

More information: (608) 512-9658