Civil War Encampment & Battle

press release: Enjoy the 18th annual Civil War Encampment and Battle this year is at Old Falls Village Park, (www.OldFallsVillage.com) on Saturday July 15th from 10:00am-5:00pm and Sunday July 16th from 10:00am-4:00pm. The event is located at N96W15791 County Line Rd, Menomonee Falls WI. The event benefits the Menomonee Falls Historical Society.

Visitors will enjoy walking the grounds visiting military camps of the Union and Confederates as well as civilian life during the Civil War.

This event is one of the premier Civil War Living History Reenactments in the area. Here is your chance to be up close to re-enactors displaying the ways of life and war of our American History.

New demonstrations and speakers at this two-day event include General Grant’s Press Conference, President Lincoln's Gettysburg Address, medical procedures and a soldier cooking demonstration. Experience life as it was for troops and civilians during the Civil War. See an authentic Civil War Cannons being fired during the Battle at 2:00 PM both days in a newly enlarged battle field. Pre-battle narration by General Grant will set the stage for the “Battle of Cedar Run.” Skirmishes and training events are viewable throughout the weekend.

A Silent Auction ends Sunday at 1:00 PM. Bake Sale, Gift Shop, scavenger hunt, artillery drills, cooking demonstrations, storytelling, Civil War memorabilia and entertainment can be seen. Food, drinks, kettle corn and Ice cream all available during this family-friendly event.

Admission: Adults $6, children under 12 $2, under 5 free. Veterans free admission both days with Military ID from 10:00 AM until Noon.

