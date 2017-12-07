Claire Kotenbeutel, Sherry Ackerman

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719

press release: Join The Gallery at Yahara Bay Distillers in welcoming Claire Kotenbeutel & Sherry Ackerman. Saturday, December 9th from 12pm-4pm, you will have the opportunity to meet the artists and enjoy light appetizers.

Claire is a painter and features Traditional Chinese Scrolls. Sherry focuses on watercolor and acrylic.

Yahara Bay Distillers, Fitchburg 6250 Nesbitt Road, #200, Fitchburg, Wisconsin 53719
