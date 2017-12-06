Clarenbach House Project Kick-Off

press release: Join us Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4:30-7 pm, tour the Old Governor's Residence at 130 East Gilman prior to its renovation and enjoy an illustrated presentation by historian Gary Tipler on the legislative work of former State Representative David Clarenbach who achieved the passage and signing of AB70, the first state-wide Gay Rights law in the country.

Clarenbach accomplished this while living down the street at a modest house at 123 West Gilman Street, where other young men and women who lived there undertook ground-breaking work resulting LGBTQ civil rights work and legislation at the city and county level in the 1970s and 80s. They included the Wuennenberg family, Alder Jim Yeadon, County Supervisor Lynn Haanen and Earl Bricker, Governor Tony Earl’s liaison on Lesbian & Gay Issues. Learn about their stories and the effort to have these LGBT histories acknowledged by a Landmark designation of the house, which would be of nation-wide significance.

State Rep. Chris Taylor will introduce the guest of honor, David Clarenbach.

The Clarenbach House Project is promoting awareness of LGBTQ civil rights history of the important work done at the Clarenbach House at 123 West Gilman. Community participation is requested. Join the effort. Contact: Leslie Christopherson Schroeder, Chair, Clarenbach House Project, 608-220-2011, clarenbachhouseproject@gmail. com.

Contributions of any amount are welcomed and may be made to OutReach, Inc. a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. (608) 255-8582, http://www.lgbtoutreach.org/? q=node/24 Tap Donate, enter ‘Clarenbach’ under Special Instructions, or call for a card payment.

The event will be hosted by David Waugh and Bob Klebba, owners Governor’s Mansion Inn, which is soon to be in the works.