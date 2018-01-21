Clarinet Day

press release: A free day of classes, workshops and recitals for clarinet students, performers and enthusiasts of all ages and levels.

With Alicia Lee, assistant professor of clarinet, and featuring guest artist Gabriel Campos Zamora, principal clarinet of the Minnesota Orchestra.

In addition, we offer a presentation and equipment trial session with Vandoren artist Melissa Koprowski, as well as performances by UW-Madison students and assistant professor of clarinet, Alicia Lee.

9:30 AM: check-in

10 AM: Clarinet Choir Reading

11:30 AM: Master class with Gabriel Campos Zamora

If you are interested in performing in this masterclass, please contact Alicia Lee at anlee7@wisc.edu

1 PM: pizza lunch

2 PM: Concert and Q&A

4 PM: Vandoren presentation and equipment trial with Melissa Koprowski