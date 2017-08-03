press release: The Sun Prairie Business Improvement District is pleased to announce this summer’s Streets of Sun Prairie line-up of events taking place throughout Downtown Sun Prairie:

August 3, 5:00-8:00PM: Classic Cars on Market Street and Cannery Square, 1 Cannery Square and the corner of Market Street and Main Street

Road Apples Car Club will be on hand to show off a variety of classic cars. Come on down to chat with the owners about their passion for these amazing automobiles! Please visit https://www.road-apples.org/ for more information.

Funny Faces Family Entertainment will provide caricature drawings; Henna artist Mira Taylor will be on-hand; a bounce house will be available for kids; musical performers L.A. Byrd / The Byrd Brothers will be performing. Please visit http://www.labyrdmusic.com/ for more information.