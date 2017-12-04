RSVP for Classic English Tea

2-4 pm, 12/8.

press release: Spend an afternoon easing into the holiday spirit with friends and The Yahara String Quartet. Enjoy tea, finger sandwiches and sweet delicacies. Participate in the ticket raffle and view the lovely wreath exhibit; you might even find one to take home. Many attendees take advantage of the opportunity to wear a hat for show. Register by Dec. 4, please call 266-6581 or visit the Madison Senior Center front desk.

Event Cost: $25