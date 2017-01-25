Saturday, February 4, Prairie Cafe & Bakery (3109 Pheasant Branch Rd, Middleton),1:00-3:00 pm

Monday, February 5, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe (1748 Eagan Rd), 7:00-9:00 pm

Thursday, February 9, MnMs Coffeehouse (509 W Main St, Waunakee), 10:00am-12:00pm

Homeschool Information Meeting: Classical Conversations

Home Schooling is just one of many choices families have when it comes to educating their children! Come learn about our local, classical, Christian communities of families that use the Classical Conversations program. We meet weekly and offer programs for K4-6th graders, middle and high school students. After attending an Information Meeting, you are welcome to attend an Open House at one of our area communities. Learn how you too CAN home school.

FREE