Classical Conversations

Google Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00

RSVP for 2/4 RSVP for 2/5 RSVP for 2/9

Saturday, February 4, Prairie Cafe & Bakery (3109 Pheasant Branch Rd, Middleton),1:00-3:00 pm

Monday, February 5, Cool Beans Coffee Cafe (1748 Eagan Rd), 7:00-9:00 pm

Thursday, February 9, MnMs Coffeehouse (509 W Main St, Waunakee), 10:00am-12:00pm

Homeschool Information Meeting: Classical Conversations

Home Schooling is just one of many choices families have when it comes to educating their children!  Come learn about our local, classical, Christian communities of families that use the Classical Conversations program.  We meet weekly and offer programs for K4-6th graders, middle and high school students.  After attending an Information Meeting, you are welcome to attend an Open House at one of our area communities.  Learn how you too CAN home school.

FREE

Info

Kids & Family

Visit Event Website

608-438-4173

RSVP for 2/4 RSVP for 2/5 RSVP for 2/9

Google Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-04 13:00:00 Google Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-05 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-05 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-05 19:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-05 19:00:00 Google Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-09 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-09 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-09 10:00:00 iCalendar - Classical Conversations - 2017-02-09 10:00:00

Isthmus Book of Love
Print

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

What to Do
Picks Playlist Header

LogosForSite.indd
* indicates required

  • What's happening this weekend

  • Bringing you the fun around town

  • A celebration of great beer