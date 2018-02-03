press release: Want a Clean Dream Act now?

Join Voces and Youth Empowered in the Struggle this Saturday, February 3rd, where we will rally at Paul Ryan's office to demand he pass the clean Dream Act Now! After the rally we will canvass Racine voters asking them to call Speaker Ryan and put up yard signs supporting the Dream Act.

Location: Paul Ryan's Racine office, 216 S. 6th St., Racine

For further information, feel free to contact us at: (262)-721-5575

Lunch will be provided!

¿Quieres un Clean Dream Act ahora?

¡Únete al sábado 3 de febrero con Voces, donde nos uniremos en la oficina de Paul Ryan para exigir un Dream Act limpio ahora! Después del mitin, llamaremos a los votantes de Racine para pedirles que llamen a Ryan y que coloquen letreros que apoyen el Dream Act.

Ubicación: La oficina de Paul Ryan, 216 S. 6th St., Racine

Para obtener más información, contáctenos al: (262)-721-5575

¡Almuerzo será proporcionado!

Click here to see our Facebook event.